AMD Ryzen 7 5700U vs Ryzen 7 5700G
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U (laptop) against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5700G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
- Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5700G – 25 vs 65 Watt
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1575 vs 1178 points
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1265
Ryzen 7 5700G +20%
1514
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9051
Ryzen 7 5700G +56%
14112
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2631
Ryzen 7 5700G +25%
3296
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16275
Ryzen 7 5700G +52%
24735
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1185
Ryzen 7 5700G +33%
1580
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6243
Ryzen 7 5700G +55%
9689
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Lucienne
|Cezanne
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Boost Clock
|1900 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|512
|TMUs
|32
|32
|ROPs
|8
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|24
