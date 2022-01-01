AMD Ryzen 7 5700U vs Ryzen 7 5700G VS AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5700G We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U (laptop) against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5700G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5700G and 5700U Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5700G – 25 vs 65 Watt

More than 10° C higher critical temperature Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size

Unlocked multiplier

34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1575 vs 1178 points

7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

General Vendor AMD AMD Released January 12, 2021 April 13, 2021 Type Laptop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Lucienne Cezanne Socket FP6 AM4 Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8 Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 3.8 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.6 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 18x 38x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes Power Transistors - 10.7 billions Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm TDP 10-25 W 45-65 W Max. temperature 105°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8 GPU Boost Clock 1900 MHz 2000 MHz Shading Units 512 512 TMUs 32 32 ROPs 8 8 TGP 15 W 15 W Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 32 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 12 24