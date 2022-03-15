Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5700X or Ryzen 5 5600H: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X vs Ryzen 5 5600H

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

We compared two CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700X (desktop) with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5600H (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600H and 5700X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1647 vs 1369 points
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5700X – 54 vs 65 Watt
  • More than 15° C higher critical temperature
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700X +12%
1535
Ryzen 5 5600H
1375
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700X +43%
14321
Ryzen 5 5600H
10040
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700X +21%
1661
Ryzen 5 5600H
1371
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700X +68%
10235
Ryzen 5 5600H
6087
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X and Ryzen 5 5600H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 15, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 3 Cezanne
Model number Vermeer -
Socket AM4 FP6
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 33x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 90°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1800 MHz
Shading Units - 448
TMUs - 28
ROPs - 7
TGP - 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700X
n/a
Ryzen 5 5600H
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s -
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

