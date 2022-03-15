Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5700X or Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X vs Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700X with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4650G and 5700X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
  • Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1647 vs 1203 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X and Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 15, 2022 July 21, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Model number Vermeer -
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 90°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1900 MHz
Shading Units - 448
TMUs - 28
ROPs - 7
TGP - 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700X
n/a
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G or Ryzen 7 5700X?
