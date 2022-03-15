AMD Ryzen 7 5700X vs Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700X with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1647 vs 1203 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700X +21%
1535
1264
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700X +54%
14321
9304
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2683
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16497
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700X +38%
1661
1205
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700X +56%
10235
6570
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 15, 2022
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Model number
|Vermeer
|-
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|448
|TMUs
|-
|28
|ROPs
|-
|7
|TGP
|-
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
