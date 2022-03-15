AMD Ryzen 7 5700X vs Ryzen 7 2700
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700X against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 7 2700. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
61
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
42
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
50
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
57
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
- Newer - released 3-years and 11-months later
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- 68% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1647 vs 981 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700X +44%
1535
1065
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700X +60%
14321
8958
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2208
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15799
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700X +68%
1661
987
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700X +53%
10235
6678
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 15, 2022
|April 19, 2018
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen+
|Model number
|Vermeer
|-
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
