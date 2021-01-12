Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5800 or Ryzen 5 3600: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5800 vs Ryzen 5 3600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800 with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600 and 5800
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800
  • Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1650 vs 1266 points
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800 +32%
3480
Ryzen 5 3600
2630
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800 +48%
26821
Ryzen 5 3600
18155
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800 +30%
1666
Ryzen 5 3600
1279
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800 +45%
9751
Ryzen 5 3600
6728

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800 and Ryzen 5 3600

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 July 7, 2019
Launch price - 199 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Ryzen 7 5800?
