AMD Ryzen 7 5800 vs Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800 with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
99
82
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
63
43
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
82
72
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
84
68
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800
- Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1650 vs 1266 points
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3605
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800 +32%
3480
2630
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800 +48%
26821
18155
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800 +30%
1666
1279
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800 +45%
9751
6728
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
