We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800 with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600G and 5800
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1636 vs 1489 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800 +6%
1569
Ryzen 5 5600G
1487
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800 +26%
13894
Ryzen 5 5600G
11060
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800 +8%
3398
Ryzen 5 5600G
3144
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800 +32%
26089
Ryzen 5 5600G
19700
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800 +9%
1615
Ryzen 5 5600G
1476
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800 +26%
9419
Ryzen 5 5600G
7475

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800 and Ryzen 5 5600G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 April 13, 2021
Launch price - 259 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 3
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 39x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock - 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1750 MHz
Shading Units - 512
TMUs - 32
ROPs - 8
TGP - 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or Ryzen 7 5800?
