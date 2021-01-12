AMD Ryzen 7 5800 vs Ryzen 5 5600G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800 with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
94
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
63
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
80
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
82
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1636 vs 1489 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- Unlocked multiplier
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800 +6%
1569
1487
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800 +26%
13894
11060
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800 +8%
3398
3144
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800 +32%
26089
19700
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800 +9%
1615
1476
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800 +26%
9419
7475
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|April 13, 2021
|Launch price
|-
|259 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 3
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|39x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|512
|TMUs
|-
|32
|ROPs
|-
|8
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
