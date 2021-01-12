Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5800 or Ryzen 5 5600X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5800 vs Ryzen 5 5600X

AMD Ryzen 7 5800
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
AMD Ryzen 7 5800
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800 with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 5600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600X and 5800
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800 +2%
3480
Ryzen 5 5600X
3404
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800 +20%
26821
Ryzen 5 5600X
22388
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800
1666
Ryzen 5 5600X +1%
1687
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800 +14%
9751
Ryzen 5 5600X
8551

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800 and Ryzen 5 5600X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 October 8, 2020
Launch price - 299 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 3
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Ryzen 7 5800?
