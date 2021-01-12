AMD Ryzen 7 5800 vs Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800 against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 3700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
61
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
78
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
83
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800
- Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Unlocked multiplier
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800 – 65 vs 105 Watt
- More than 30° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4878
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800 +28%
3480
2712
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800 +18%
27552
23254
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8120
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|329 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|65°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
