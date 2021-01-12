AMD Ryzen 7 5800 vs Ryzen 7 4800H
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800 (desktop) against the 2.9 GHz Ryzen 7 4800H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
61
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
78
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
83
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800 – 45 vs 105 Watt
- More than 40° C higher critical temperature
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
474
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3920
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800 +30%
3480
2685
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800 +43%
27552
19313
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1180
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7314
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|29x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|65°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
