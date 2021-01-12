Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5800 or Ryzen 7 4800HS: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5800 vs Ryzen 7 4800HS

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800 (desktop) against the 2.9 GHz Ryzen 7 4800HS (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences

Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800 – 35 vs 105 Watt
  • More than 40° C higher critical temperature
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800 +31%
3480
Ryzen 7 4800HS
2654
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800 +43%
27552
Ryzen 7 4800HS
19241
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 March 16, 2020
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket AM4 FP6
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 29x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 35 W
Max. temperature 65°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800 official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS or Ryzen 7 5800?
