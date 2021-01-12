AMD Ryzen 7 5800 vs Ryzen 7 4800HS
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800 (desktop) against the 2.9 GHz Ryzen 7 4800HS (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
61
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
78
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
83
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800 – 35 vs 105 Watt
- More than 40° C higher critical temperature
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
487
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4272
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800 +31%
3480
2654
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800 +43%
27552
19241
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1181
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7431
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|March 16, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|29x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|65°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800 official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1