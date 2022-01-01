AMD Ryzen 7 5800 vs Ryzen 7 5700G VS AMD Ryzen 7 5800 AMD Ryzen 7 5700G We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800 against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5700G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5700G and 5800 Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800 Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0 Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800 and Ryzen 7 5700G

General Vendor AMD AMD Released January 12, 2021 April 13, 2021 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Vermeer Cezanne Socket AM4 AM4 Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 8 Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.8 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 34x 38x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes Power Transistors - 10.7 billions Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm TDP 65 W 45-65 W Max. temperature 95°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 8 GPU Boost Clock - 2000 MHz Shading Units - 512 TMUs - 32 ROPs - 8 TGP - 15 W Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support Yes No Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800 official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 24