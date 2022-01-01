Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5800 or Ryzen 7 5700G: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5800 vs Ryzen 7 5700G

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800 against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5700G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800 +4%
1575
Ryzen 7 5700G
1514
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800 +1%
14190
Ryzen 7 5700G
14112
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800 +3%
3401
Ryzen 7 5700G
3296
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800 +4%
25827
Ryzen 7 5700G
24735
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800 +2%
1619
Ryzen 7 5700G
1580
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800
9335
Ryzen 7 5700G +4%
9689
General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 April 13, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Vermeer Cezanne
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 38x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Boost Clock - 2000 MHz
Shading Units - 512
TMUs - 32
ROPs - 8
TGP - 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800 official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700G or Ryzen 7 5800?
