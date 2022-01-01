AMD Ryzen 7 5800 vs Ryzen 7 5700X
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800 against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 5700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
94
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
63
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
70
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
80
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800 +3%
1575
1535
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14190
Ryzen 7 5700X +1%
14321
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3401
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
25827
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1619
Ryzen 7 5700X +3%
1661
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9335
Ryzen 7 5700X +10%
10235
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Vermeer
|Zen 3
|Model number
|-
|Vermeer
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
