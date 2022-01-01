Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5800 or Ryzen 7 5700X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5800 vs Ryzen 7 5700X

AMD Ryzen 7 5800
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
AMD Ryzen 7 5800
AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800 against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 5700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700X and 5800
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800 +3%
1575
Ryzen 7 5700X
1535
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800
14190
Ryzen 7 5700X +1%
14321
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800
1619
Ryzen 7 5700X +3%
1661
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800
9335
Ryzen 7 5700X +10%
10235
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800 and Ryzen 7 5700X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Vermeer Zen 3
Model number - Vermeer
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 34x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800 official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Promotion
