AMD Ryzen 7 5800H vs Ryzen 3 5300U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with 8-cores against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 5300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1432 vs 1034 points
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800H – 25 vs 54 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +27%
1426
1121
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +162%
12257
4675
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +28%
3110
2421
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +113%
21537
10135
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +38%
1434
1041
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +98%
7309
3683
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Cezanne
|Lucienne
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-54 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Boost Clock
|2000 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|384
|TMUs
|32
|24
|ROPs
|8
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
