We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with 8-cores against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 5300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5300U and 5800H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1432 vs 1034 points
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
  • Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800H – 25 vs 54 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +27%
1426
Ryzen 3 5300U
1121
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +162%
12257
Ryzen 3 5300U
4675
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +28%
3110
Ryzen 3 5300U
2421
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +113%
21537
Ryzen 3 5300U
10135
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +38%
1434
Ryzen 3 5300U
1041
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +98%
7309
Ryzen 3 5300U
3683
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and Ryzen 3 5300U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Cezanne Lucienne
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 26x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-54 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 512 384
TMUs 32 24
ROPs 8 8
TGP 15 W 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5300U or Ryzen 7 5800H?
