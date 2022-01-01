Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5800H or Ryzen 3 5425U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H vs Ryzen 3 5425U

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 5425U
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
AMD Ryzen 3 5425U

We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 2.7 GHz Ryzen 3 5425U (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5425U and 5800H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5425U
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800H – 25 vs 54 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +11%
3101
Ryzen 3 5425U
2794
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +123%
21592
Ryzen 3 5425U
9682
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and Ryzen 3 5425U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Cezanne Barcelo
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 27x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-54 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 512 384
TMUs 32 24
ROPs 8 8
TGP 15 W 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page AMD Ryzen 3 5425U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. M1 Max and Ryzen 7 5800H
2. Ryzen 9 4900H and Ryzen 7 5800H
3. Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 7 5800H
4. Ryzen 5 5600H and Ryzen 7 5800H
5. Ryzen 9 5900HS and Ryzen 7 5800H
6. Ryzen 5 5625U and Ryzen 3 5425U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5425U or Ryzen 7 5800H?
EnglishРусский