AMD Ryzen 7 5800H vs Ryzen 5 3600X
We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 5 3600X (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
- Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
- Consumes up to 43% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 54 vs 95 Watt
- Around 20.59 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1432 vs 1278 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +7%
1426
1336
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +27%
12257
9619
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +16%
3110
2687
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +17%
21537
18450
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +12%
1434
1284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +4%
7309
7020
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Cezanne
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-54 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2000 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|512
|-
|TMUs
|32
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
