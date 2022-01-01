Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5800H or Ryzen 5 3600X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H vs Ryzen 5 3600X

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 5 3600X (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600X and 5800H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
  • Consumes up to 43% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 54 vs 95 Watt
  • Around 20.59 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1432 vs 1278 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +27%
12257
Ryzen 5 3600X
9619
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +16%
3110
Ryzen 5 3600X
2687
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +17%
21537
Ryzen 5 3600X
18450
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +12%
1434
Ryzen 5 3600X
1284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and Ryzen 5 3600X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 July 7, 2019
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Cezanne Zen 2
Socket FP6 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 38x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-54 W 95 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 -
GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz -
Shading Units 512 -
TMUs 32 -
ROPs 8 -
TGP 15 W -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Ryzen 7 5800H?
