AMD Ryzen 7 5800H vs Ryzen 5 4500U

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
AMD Ryzen 5 4500U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 4500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4500U and 5800H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1475 vs 1055 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.45 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +39%
1489
Ryzen 5 4500U
1068
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +78%
7673
Ryzen 5 4500U
4301

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and Ryzen 5 4500U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 1, 2021 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 6
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.45 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 23x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Choose between two processors
Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or Ryzen 7 5800H?
