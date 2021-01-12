Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5800H or Ryzen 5 4600U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with 8-cores against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 4600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600U and 5800H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1411 vs 1091 points
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
  • Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800H – 25 vs 54 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +23%
1415
Ryzen 5 4600U
1152
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +53%
12131
Ryzen 5 4600U
7925
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +29%
3108
Ryzen 5 4600U
2403
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +60%
21652
Ryzen 5 4600U
13567
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +29%
1393
Ryzen 5 4600U
1083
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +36%
7360
Ryzen 5 4600U
5427

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and Ryzen 5 4600U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 21x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-54 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 0 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1750 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 512 384
TMUs 32 24
ROPs 8 8
TGP 15 W 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600U or Ryzen 7 5800H?
