AMD Ryzen 7 5800H vs Ryzen 5 5500
We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 5500 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
82
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
53
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
75
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
72
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5500 – 54 vs 65 Watt
- More than 15° C higher critical temperature
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1426
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12257
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3110
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21537
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1434
Ryzen 5 5500 +3%
1473
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7309
Ryzen 5 5500 +9%
7998
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Cezanne
|Cezanne
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-54 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2000 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|512
|-
|TMUs
|32
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
