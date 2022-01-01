Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5800H or Ryzen 5 5500: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H vs Ryzen 5 5500

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5500
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
AMD Ryzen 5 5500

We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 5500 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500 and 5800H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5500 – 54 vs 65 Watt
  • More than 15° C higher critical temperature
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H
1434
Ryzen 5 5500 +3%
1473
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H
7309
Ryzen 5 5500 +9%
7998
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and Ryzen 5 5500

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 March 15, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Cezanne Cezanne
Socket FP6 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-54 W 65 W
Max. temperature 105°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 -
GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz -
Shading Units 512 -
TMUs 32 -
ROPs 8 -
TGP 15 W -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 11800H or AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
2. Intel Core i7 12700H or AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
3. AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS or AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
4. Intel Core i7 11370H or AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
5. Apple M1 or AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
6. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or AMD Ryzen 5 5500
7. AMD Ryzen 5 5600 or AMD Ryzen 5 5500

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5500 or Ryzen 7 5800H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский