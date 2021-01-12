AMD Ryzen 7 5800H vs Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with 8-cores against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1468 vs 1111 points
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800H – 25 vs 54 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +22%
563
460
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +79%
4744
2644
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +25%
3126
2509
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +61%
22191
13764
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +33%
1488
1115
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +47%
8058
5471
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-54 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
