Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5800H or Ryzen 5 5500U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H vs Ryzen 5 5500U

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with 8-cores against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and 5800H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 32% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1468 vs 1111 points
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800H – 25 vs 54 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +79%
4744
Ryzen 5 5500U
2644
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +25%
3126
Ryzen 5 5500U
2509
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +61%
22191
Ryzen 5 5500U
13764
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +33%
1488
Ryzen 5 5500U
1115
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +47%
8058
Ryzen 5 5500U
5471

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 21x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-54 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 7 5800H or Core i7 10750H
2. Ryzen 7 5800H or Ryzen 7 4800H
3. Ryzen 7 5800H or Core i7 10875H
4. Ryzen 7 5800H or Apple M1
5. Ryzen 7 5800H or Core i7 10870H
6. Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 5 3500U
7. Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 7 4800H
8. Ryzen 5 5500U or Core i7 1165G7
9. Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 7 4700U
10. Ryzen 5 5500U or Core i5 9300H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 7 5800H?
EnglishРусский