Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5800H or Ryzen 5 5600X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H vs Ryzen 5 5600X

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 5600X (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600X and 5800H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600X – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1634 vs 1475 points
  • 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.45 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H
1489
Ryzen 5 5600X +12%
1661
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H
7673
Ryzen 5 5600X +10%
8474

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and Ryzen 5 5600X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 1, 2021 October 8, 2020
Launch price - 299 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 3
Socket FP6 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.45 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 37x
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 65 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 32 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 7 4800H and Ryzen 7 5800H
2. Ryzen 5 3600 and Ryzen 5 5600X
3. Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 5 5600X
4. Core i5 10600K and Ryzen 5 5600X
5. Ryzen 5 3600XT and Ryzen 5 5600X
6. Core i7 10700 and Ryzen 5 5600X

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Ryzen 7 5800H?
EnglishРусский