AMD Ryzen 7 5800H vs Ryzen 5 6600U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with 8-cores against the 2.9 GHz Ryzen 5 6600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600U
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800H – 28 vs 54 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1415
Ryzen 5 6600U +5%
1485
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +25%
12211
9802
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3051
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21339
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1451
Ryzen 5 6600U +2%
1473
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7349
Ryzen 5 6600U +2%
7512
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Cezanne
|Rembrandt
|Socket
|FP6
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon 660M
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|29x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|35-54 W
|15-28 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|AMD Radeon 660M
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2000 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|384
|TMUs
|32
|24
|ROPs
|8
|16
|Execution Units
|-
|6
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 6600U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
