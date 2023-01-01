Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5800H or Ryzen 5 7520U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H vs Ryzen 5 7520U

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
AMD Ryzen 5 7520U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with 8-cores against the 2.8 GHz Ryzen 5 7520U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7520U and 5800H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • Has 12288 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1454 vs 1063 points
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +27%
1431
Ryzen 5 7520U
1128
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +168%
12331
Ryzen 5 7520U
4599
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +38%
1465
Ryzen 5 7520U
1064
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +86%
7440
Ryzen 5 7520U
3992
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and Ryzen 5 7520U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 September 22, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 3 (Cezanne) Zen 2 (Mendocino)
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon 610M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 4
P-Threads 16 8
Base Frequency (P) 3.2 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.4 GHz 4.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 4
Total Threads 16 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 28x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm
Socket FP6 FT6
TDP 35-54 W (configurable) 15 W
Peak temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon 610M
GPU Base Clock - 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 512 128
TMUs 32 8
ROPs 8 4
Execution Units - 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800H
n/a
Ryzen 5 7520U
0.49 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 LPDDR5-5500
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page AMD Ryzen 5 7520U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 4

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7520U or Ryzen 7 5800H?
