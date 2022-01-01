Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5800H or Ryzen 7 1700X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H vs Ryzen 7 1700X

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 1700X
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
AMD Ryzen 7 1700X

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (laptop) against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 1700X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1700X and 5800H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • Newer - released 3-years and 11-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 43% less energy than the Ryzen 7 1700X – 54 vs 95 Watt
  • Around 28.53 GB/s (72%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 52% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1432 vs 944 points
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 1700X
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +39%
12257
Ryzen 7 1700X
8846
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +49%
3110
Ryzen 7 1700X
2091
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +38%
21537
Ryzen 7 1700X
15644
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +14%
7309
Ryzen 7 1700X
6389
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and Ryzen 7 1700X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 March 2, 2017
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Cezanne Zen
Socket FP6 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 34x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm
TDP 35-54 W 95 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 -
GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz -
Shading Units 512 -
TMUs 32 -
ROPs 8 -
TGP 15 W -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s 39.74 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page AMD Ryzen 7 1700X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 1700X or Ryzen 7 5800H?
