AMD Ryzen 7 5800H vs Ryzen 7 1700X
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (laptop) against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 1700X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
- Newer - released 3-years and 11-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 43% less energy than the Ryzen 7 1700X – 54 vs 95 Watt
- Around 28.53 GB/s (72%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 52% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1432 vs 944 points
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 1700X
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +44%
1426
987
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +39%
12257
8846
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +49%
3110
2091
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +38%
21537
15644
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +51%
1434
947
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +14%
7309
6389
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|March 2, 2017
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Cezanne
|Zen
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35-54 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|2000 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|512
|-
|TMUs
|32
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 1700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
