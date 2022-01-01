AMD Ryzen 7 5800H vs Ryzen 7 1700X VS AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 7 1700X We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (laptop) against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 1700X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 1700X and 5800H Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Newer - released 3-years and 11-months later

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Consumes up to 43% less energy than the Ryzen 7 1700X – 54 vs 95 Watt

Around 28.53 GB/s (72%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

52% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1432 vs 944 points

16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)

Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8

More than 10° C higher critical temperature Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 1700X Unlocked multiplier

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and Ryzen 7 1700X

General Vendor AMD AMD Released January 12, 2021 March 2, 2017 Type Laptop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Cezanne Zen Socket FP6 AM4 Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 No Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.4 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.8 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 32x 34x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes Power Transistors - 4.8 billions Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm TDP 35-54 W 95 W Max. temperature 105°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 - GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz - Shading Units 512 - TMUs 32 - ROPs 8 - TGP 15 W - Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-2666 Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s 39.74 GB/s ECC Support Yes Yes Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page AMD Ryzen 7 1700X official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 20