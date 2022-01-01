AMD Ryzen 7 5800H vs Ryzen 7 3750H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 7 3750H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Around 32.51 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
- 66% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1432 vs 862 points
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
- Consumes up to 35% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800H – 35 vs 54 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +56%
1426
913
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +199%
12257
4098
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +47%
3110
2112
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +158%
21537
8338
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +65%
1434
867
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +118%
7309
3358
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Cezanne
|Picasso
|Socket
|FP6
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|35-54 W
|12-35 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 10
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2000 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|640
|TMUs
|32
|40
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|10
|TGP
|15 W
|10 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
Cast your vote
7 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 7