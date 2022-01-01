Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5800H or Ryzen 7 3750H: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H vs Ryzen 7 3750H

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
AMD Ryzen 7 3750H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 7 3750H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3750H and 5800H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Around 32.51 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 12 nanometers
  • 66% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1432 vs 862 points
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
  • Consumes up to 35% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800H – 35 vs 54 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +199%
12257
Ryzen 7 3750H
4098
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +47%
3110
Ryzen 7 3750H
2112
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +158%
21537
Ryzen 7 3750H
8338
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +118%
7309
Ryzen 7 3750H
3358
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and Ryzen 7 3750H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 6, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Cezanne Picasso
Socket FP6 FP5
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 10

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 23x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
TDP 35-54 W 12-35 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 10
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 512 640
TMUs 32 40
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units - 10
TGP 15 W 10 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800H
n/a
Ryzen 7 3750H
1.664 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

