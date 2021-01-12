Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5800H or Ryzen 7 4700U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H vs Ryzen 7 4700U

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
AMD Ryzen 7 4700U

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H against the 2.0 GHz Ryzen 7 4700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4700U and 5800H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1411 vs 1109 points
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
  • Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800H – 25 vs 54 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +18%
1415
Ryzen 7 4700U
1200
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +67%
12131
Ryzen 7 4700U
7256
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +22%
3108
Ryzen 7 4700U
2540
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +60%
21652
Ryzen 7 4700U
13567
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +26%
1393
Ryzen 7 4700U
1106
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +46%
7360
Ryzen 7 4700U
5045

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and Ryzen 7 4700U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 20x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-54 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 0 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1750 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 512 448
TMUs 32 28
ROPs 8 7
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800H
n/a
Ryzen 7 4700U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4700U or Ryzen 7 5800H?
