AMD Ryzen 7 5800H vs Ryzen 7 4700U
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H against the 2.0 GHz Ryzen 7 4700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1411 vs 1109 points
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800H – 25 vs 54 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +18%
1415
1200
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +67%
12131
7256
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +22%
3108
2540
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +60%
21652
13567
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +26%
1393
1106
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +46%
7360
5045
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|20x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-54 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|0 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1750 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|448
|TMUs
|32
|28
|ROPs
|8
|7
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
