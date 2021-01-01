AMD Ryzen 7 5800H vs Ryzen 7 4800HS
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H against the 2.9 GHz Ryzen 7 4800HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1475 vs 1174 points
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.45 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800H – 35 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
492
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4225
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2645
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19148
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +25%
1489
1191
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +7%
7673
7172
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2021
|March 16, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.45 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|29x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
