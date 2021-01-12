AMD Ryzen 7 5800H vs Ryzen 7 4800U
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H against the 1.8 GHz Ryzen 7 4800U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1468 vs 1154 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800H – 25 vs 54 Watt
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +16%
563
484
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +44%
4744
3285
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +18%
3126
2641
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +27%
22191
17457
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +27%
1488
1176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +34%
8058
6008
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|32x
|18x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-54 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
