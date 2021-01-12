Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5800H or Ryzen 7 4800U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H vs Ryzen 7 4800U

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
AMD Ryzen 7 4800U

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H against the 1.8 GHz Ryzen 7 4800U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4800U and 5800H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1468 vs 1154 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
  • Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800H – 25 vs 54 Watt
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +44%
4744
Ryzen 7 4800U
3285
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +18%
3126
Ryzen 7 4800U
2641
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +27%
22191
Ryzen 7 4800U
17457
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +27%
1488
Ryzen 7 4800U
1176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +34%
8058
Ryzen 7 4800U
6008

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and Ryzen 7 4800U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 18x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-54 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page AMD Ryzen 7 4800U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4800U or Ryzen 7 5800H?
