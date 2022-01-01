AMD Ryzen 7 5800H vs Ryzen 7 5700X VS AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 7 5700X We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (laptop) against the 3.4 GHz Ryzen 7 5700X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5700X and 5800H Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Around 20.59 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5700X – 54 vs 65 Watt

More than 15° C higher critical temperature

Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later

Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size

Unlocked multiplier

Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1647 vs 1432 points

5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and Ryzen 7 5700X

General Vendor AMD AMD Released January 12, 2021 March 15, 2022 Type Laptop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Cezanne Zen 3 Model number - Vermeer Socket FP6 AM4 Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 No Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.4 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 32x 34x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes Power Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm TDP 35-54 W 65 W Max. temperature 105°C 90°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 - GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz - Shading Units 512 - TMUs 32 - ROPs 8 - TGP 15 W - Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s 47.68 GB/s ECC Support Yes - Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 20