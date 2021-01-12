AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS vs Ryzen 5 4600HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 5 4600HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 35% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600HS – 35 vs 54 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1393 vs 1102 points
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2494
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14709
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800HS +26%
1408
1118
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800HS +12%
7230
6466
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 7, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.3 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1