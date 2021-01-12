Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5800HS or Ryzen 5 4600HS: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 5 4600HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600HS and 5800HS
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 35% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600HS – 35 vs 54 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1393 vs 1102 points
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS and Ryzen 5 4600HS

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 7, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 30x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.3 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS or Ryzen 7 5800HS?
