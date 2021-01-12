AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS vs Ryzen 5 5600G
We compared two CPUs: the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 5 5600G (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600G – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1487
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11060
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3144
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19700
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1407
Ryzen 5 5600G +5%
1476
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7126
Ryzen 5 5600G +5%
7475
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|April 13, 2021
|Launch price
|-
|259 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 3
|Socket
|FP6
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|39x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|0 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1750 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|512
|TMUs
|32
|32
|ROPs
|8
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.3 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|24
