AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS vs Ryzen 5 5600G

AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

We compared two CPUs: the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 5 5600G (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600G and 5800HS
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600G – 35 vs 65 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS and Ryzen 5 5600G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 April 13, 2021
Launch price - 259 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 3
Socket FP6 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 39x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 0 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1750 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 512 512
TMUs 32 32
ROPs 8 8
TGP 15 W 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.3 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or Ryzen 7 5800HS?
