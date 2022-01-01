AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS vs Ryzen 5 6600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz Ryzen 5 6600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen 5 6600H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1329
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10439
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3046
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
20905
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1373
Ryzen 5 6600H +7%
1463
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7011
Ryzen 5 6600H +14%
7996
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Cezanne
|Rembrandt
|Socket
|FP6
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon 660M
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|10.7 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|AMD Radeon 660M
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2000 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|384
|TMUs
|32
|24
|ROPs
|8
|16
|Execution Units
|-
|6
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.3 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 6600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|20
