AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS vs Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800HS – 15 vs 35 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1330
1357
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800HS +46%
10402
7131
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800HS +3%
3064
2967
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800HS +37%
20943
15283
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800HS +3%
1375
1337
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800HS +30%
6979
5373
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Cezanne
|Cezanne U
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|10.7 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2000 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|448
|TMUs
|32
|28
|ROPs
|8
|7
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.3 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
