We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS (laptop) against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 7 3800X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3800X and 5800HS
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
  • Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3800X – 35 vs 105 Watt
  • Around 20.62 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800HS
7305
Ryzen 7 3800X +17%
8535

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS and Ryzen 7 3800X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 July 7, 2019
Launch price - 399 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket FP6 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 39x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 105 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.3 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS official page AMD Ryzen 7 3800X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3800X or Ryzen 7 5800HS?
