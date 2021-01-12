AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS vs Ryzen 7 4800H
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS against the 2.9 GHz Ryzen 7 4800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1475 vs 1160 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- Supports quad-channel memory
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
472
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3917
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2705
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19326
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800HS +28%
1483
1162
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800HS +3%
7338
7124
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|29x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.3 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
