AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS vs Ryzen 7 4800H

AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
AMD Ryzen 7 4800H

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS against the 2.9 GHz Ryzen 7 4800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4800H and 5800HS
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800H – 35 vs 45 Watt
  • 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1475 vs 1160 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
  • Supports quad-channel memory

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800HS +28%
1483
Ryzen 7 4800H
1162
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS and Ryzen 7 4800H

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.8 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 29x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 45 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.3 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS official page AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4800H or Ryzen 7 5800HS?
