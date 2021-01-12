AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS vs Ryzen 7 4800U
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS against the 1.8 GHz Ryzen 7 4800U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1340 vs 1169 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800HS – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Supports quad-channel memory
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
464
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3048
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2568
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17214
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800HS +16%
1331
1149
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800HS +12%
7188
6445
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|18x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.3 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1