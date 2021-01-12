AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS vs Ryzen 7 5700U
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS against the 1.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1475 vs 1192 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800HS – 15 vs 35 Watt
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800HS +24%
1483
1200
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800HS +16%
7338
6344
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 12, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|18x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.3 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
