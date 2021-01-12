Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5800U or Ryzen 3 5400U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5800U vs Ryzen 3 5400U

AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 5400U
AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
AMD Ryzen 3 5400U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800U with 8-cores against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 5400U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5400U and 5800U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 3 5400U – 15 vs 25 Watt
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1408 vs 1252 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800U +12%
1393
Ryzen 3 5400U
1247
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800U +73%
6910
Ryzen 3 5400U
3989

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800U and Ryzen 3 5400U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 7, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 3
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 1.9 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19x 26x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 0 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1750 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 512 384
TMUs 32 24
ROPs 8 8
TGP 15 W 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800U official page AMD Ryzen 3 5400U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 7 4800H or Ryzen 7 5800U
2. Core i7 1165G7 or Ryzen 7 5800U
3. Core i7 1185G7 or Ryzen 7 5800U
4. Core i9 9900K or Ryzen 7 5800U
5. Ryzen 7 5700U or Ryzen 7 5800U
6. Core i5 1135G7 or Ryzen 3 5400U
7. Ryzen 3 5300U or Ryzen 3 5400U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5400U or Ryzen 7 5800U?
EnglishРусский