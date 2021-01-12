AMD Ryzen 7 5800U vs Ryzen 3 5400U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800U with 8-cores against the 2.6 GHz Ryzen 3 5400U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 3 5400U – 15 vs 25 Watt
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1408 vs 1252 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1400
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8832
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2904
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11923
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800U +12%
1393
1247
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800U +73%
6910
3989
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 7, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 3
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|0 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1750 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|384
|TMUs
|32
|24
|ROPs
|8
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5400U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1