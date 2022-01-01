AMD Ryzen 7 5800U vs Ryzen 3 5425U
We compared two CPUs: the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800U (laptop) with 8-cores against the 2.7 GHz Ryzen 3 5425U (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5425U
- Newer - released 1-year later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1431
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8156
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800U +11%
3109
2794
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800U +95%
18922
9682
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1449
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6513
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Cezanne
|Barcelo
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|27x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
|GPU Boost Clock
|2000 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|384
|TMUs
|32
|24
|ROPs
|8
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5425U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1