AMD Ryzen 7 5800U vs Ryzen 5 4600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800U with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 5 4600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
- Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600H – 15 vs 54 Watt
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1417 vs 1116 points
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800U +13%
512
453
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800U +11%
3676
3297
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2488
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15001
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800U +26%
1427
1130
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5885
Ryzen 5 4600H +4%
6093
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
