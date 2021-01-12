AMD Ryzen 7 5800U vs Ryzen 5 4600HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800U with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz Ryzen 5 4600HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
- Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600HS – 15 vs 54 Watt
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1408 vs 1103 points
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800U +22%
1400
1152
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8832
8843
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2437
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14626
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800U +28%
1393
1091
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800U +35%
6910
5130
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 7, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|0 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1750 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|384
|TMUs
|32
|24
|ROPs
|8
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
