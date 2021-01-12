Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5800U or Ryzen 5 5500U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5800U vs Ryzen 5 5500U

AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800U with 8-cores against the 2.1 GHz Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and 5800U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5500U – 15 vs 25 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1417 vs 1111 points
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800U +39%
3676
Ryzen 5 5500U
2644
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800U +28%
1427
Ryzen 5 5500U
1115
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800U and Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 1.9 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19x 21x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800U official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 7 5800U?
