We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800U with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600U and 5800U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1423 vs 1263 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800U +17%
3607
Ryzen 5 5600U
3086
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800U +11%
1406
Ryzen 5 5600U
1263
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800U +26%
7050
Ryzen 5 5600U
5599

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800U and Ryzen 5 5600U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 3
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 1.9 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19x 23x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800U official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

