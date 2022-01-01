AMD Ryzen 7 5800U vs Ryzen 5 6600U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800U with 8-cores against the 2.9 GHz Ryzen 5 6600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 6600U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Ryzen 5 6600U – 25 vs 28 Watt
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600U
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1421
1421
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800U +2%
8105
7963
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3100
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19072
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1432
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6414
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Cezanne
|Rembrandt
|Socket
|FP6
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon 660M
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|29x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|15-28 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|AMD Radeon 660M
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2000 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|384
|TMUs
|32
|24
|ROPs
|8
|16
|Execution Units
|-
|6
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 6600U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|-
