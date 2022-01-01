Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5800U or Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5800U vs Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U

AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800U with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5650U and 5800U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800U – 15 vs 25 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800U +23%
18677
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
15209
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800U and Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 March 16, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Cezanne Cezanne U
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 1.9 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19x 23x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 10-25 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 512 448
TMUs 32 28
ROPs 8 7
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800U
n/a
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800U official page AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U or Ryzen 7 5800U?
