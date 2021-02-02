AMD Ryzen 7 5800U vs Ryzen 7 4800H
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800U against the 2.9 GHz Ryzen 7 4800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
100
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800H – 25 vs 45 Watt
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1421 vs 1171 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
472
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3869
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2676
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19479
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800U +21%
1421
1178
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6548
Ryzen 7 4800H +5%
6848
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|February 2, 2021
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|29x
|L1 Cache
|-
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|10-25 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1