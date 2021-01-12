AMD Ryzen 7 5800U vs Ryzen 7 4800HS
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800U against the 2.9 GHz Ryzen 7 4800HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800HS – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1423 vs 1181 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800U +6%
507
477
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3607
Ryzen 7 4800HS +16%
4182
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2593
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18638
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800U +20%
1406
1171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7050
Ryzen 7 4800HS +4%
7366
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|March 16, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|29x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800U official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
