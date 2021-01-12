Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5800U or Ryzen 7 5700U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5800U vs Ryzen 7 5700U

AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800U against the 1.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700U and 5800U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1421 vs 1192 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800U +18%
1421
Ryzen 7 5700U
1200
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800U and Ryzen 7 5700U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 12, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 1.9 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19x 18x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800U official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 10900K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
2. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
3. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
4. AMD Ryzen 7 4800H or AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
5. AMD Ryzen 9 3900X or AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
6. Intel Core i9 9900K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
7. AMD Ryzen 7 4800U or AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
8. AMD Ryzen 7 4700U or AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700U or Ryzen 7 5800U?
EnglishРусский