AMD Ryzen 7 5800U vs Ryzen 7 5700U
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800U against the 1.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
100
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1421 vs 1192 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
512
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3681
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800U +18%
1421
1200
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800U +2%
6482
6344
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 12, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.9 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|18x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800U official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
