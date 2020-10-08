AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs Ryzen 3 3300X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 3 3300X with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1683 vs 1311 points
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X – 65 vs 105 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +20%
582
486
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +154%
5843
2302
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +28%
3437
2691
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +126%
28698
12694
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +29%
1683
1308
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +83%
9778
5354
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|April 21, 2020
|Launch price
|449 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1