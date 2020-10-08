Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5800X or Ryzen 3 3300X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs Ryzen 3 3300X

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 3 3300X with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3300X and 5800X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1683 vs 1311 points
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X – 65 vs 105 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +154%
5843
Ryzen 3 3300X
2302
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +28%
3437
Ryzen 3 3300X
2691
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +126%
28698
Ryzen 3 3300X
12694
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +29%
1683
Ryzen 3 3300X
1308
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +83%
9778
Ryzen 3 3300X
5354

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 3 3300X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released October 8, 2020 April 21, 2020
Launch price 449 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 38x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs Intel Core i9 10900K
2. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs Ryzen 9 5900X
3. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs Intel Core i7 10700K
4. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs Intel Core i9 10900X
5. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs Intel Core i7 10700
6. AMD Ryzen 3 3300X vs Ryzen 5 3600
7. AMD Ryzen 3 3300X vs Intel Core i5 10300H
8. AMD Ryzen 3 3300X vs Ryzen 5 2600
9. AMD Ryzen 3 3300X vs Ryzen 3 3100
10. AMD Ryzen 3 3300X vs Intel Core i5 9400F

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3300X or Ryzen 7 5800X?
EnglishРусский