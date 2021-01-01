AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs Ryzen 3 5300G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X with 8-cores against the 4.0 GHz Ryzen 3 5300G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1687 vs 1378 points
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300G
- Newer - released 6-months later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +44%
1580
1101
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +480%
15335
2646
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +13%
3433
3044
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +104%
28395
13931
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +22%
1674
1370
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +104%
10195
4989
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|April 13, 2021
|Launch price
|449 USD
|150 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 3
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|4.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|40x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|384
|TMUs
|-
|24
|ROPs
|-
|8
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
