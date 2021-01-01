AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs Ryzen 5 2400G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 5 2400G with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- Has 28 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 2-years and 8-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 89% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1687 vs 892 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Around 3.97 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2400G
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 11
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +56%
1580
1011
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +221%
15335
4778
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +62%
3433
2125
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +226%
28395
8721
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +89%
1674
884
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X +204%
10195
3354
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|February 12, 2018
|Launch price
|449 USD
|169 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon RX Vega 11
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1240 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|704
|TMUs
|-
|44
|ROPs
|-
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|11
|TGP
|-
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2400G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1